180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 151.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

