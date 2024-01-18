180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after buying an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

