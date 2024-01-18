180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

