180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

