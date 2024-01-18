180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 310,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.