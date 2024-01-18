180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

