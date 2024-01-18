180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $160.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

