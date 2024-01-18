180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $31,903,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,584,000 after purchasing an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $41.63 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

