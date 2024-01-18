180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,657 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.