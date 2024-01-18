180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $67.68 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.