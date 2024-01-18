22,600 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 129,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,632. The company has a market cap of $185.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

