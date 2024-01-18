3,977 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.84. 385,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,427. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

