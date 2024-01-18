519,388 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,000. Antero Resources accounts for 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

AR opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

