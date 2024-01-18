5,256 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.