58,000 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Celestica makes up approximately 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 775,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,445,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 309,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,685. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

