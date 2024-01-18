68 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLK traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $790.38. 149,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,893. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $763.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

