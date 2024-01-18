693 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.