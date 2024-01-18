7,330 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

