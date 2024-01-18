822 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,455. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

