8,671 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.