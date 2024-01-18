8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.38 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $36,261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 284.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

