9,204 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 3,588,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

