A. O. Smith Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

