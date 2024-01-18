A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 303,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. 145,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,487. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

