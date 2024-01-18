Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

