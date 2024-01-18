AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.03. 672,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,093,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.