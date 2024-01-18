Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.14 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

