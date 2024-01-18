Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.14 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
