Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.14 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

