ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 113,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 332,815 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

