Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $590.45. 404,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,666. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

