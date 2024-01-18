Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

