Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 502,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $163.03. 60,020,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,515,828. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

