Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.70. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 336,205 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $506.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.