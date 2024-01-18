aelf One Day Volume Reaches $8.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $404.95 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.