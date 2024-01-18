AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of AER traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.41. 133,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

