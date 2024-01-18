Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

