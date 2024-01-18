agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.78

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 562786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in agilon health by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

