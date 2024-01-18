AIA Group Ltd Acquires 5,591 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.