AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,294 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.