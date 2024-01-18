AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 133,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

