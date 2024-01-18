AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,799,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $279,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $136.14.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

