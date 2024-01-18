AIA Group Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS INDA opened at $48.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.