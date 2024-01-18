AIA Group Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.