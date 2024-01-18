AIA Group Ltd Has $812,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fastenal by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fastenal by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

