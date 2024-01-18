AIA Group Ltd Has $972,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $120.70 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

