AIA Group Ltd Purchases 3,087 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ITT opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

