AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,041 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.