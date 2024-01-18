AIA Group Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

