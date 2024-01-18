Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ALK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 160,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,069. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.