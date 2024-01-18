Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 760 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 111.2% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 7,062.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 318,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 313,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.90. 100,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,699. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

