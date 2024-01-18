Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 375,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,231. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

